fbpx

Último momento

FECHAS DE PAGO
ANSES: Calendarios de pago de junio

0
Ultimo momento
31 mayo, 2020
Enviar Imprimir
La ANSES informa los calendarios de pago del mes de junio para jubilados y pensionados, Pensiones No Contributivas, los beneficiarios de la Asignación Universal por Hijo y por Embarazo, Prestación por Desempleo y Asignaciones Familiares y de Pago Único (Matrimonio, Nacimiento y Adopción).

JUBILACIONES Y PENSIONES
Haberes que NO SUPEREN la suma mensual de $18.952

Haberes que SUPEREN la suma mensual de $18.952

ASIGNACIÓN UNIVERSAL POR HIJO Y ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR POR HIJO

ASIGNACIÓN POR EMBARAZO

ASIGNACIÓN POR PRENATAL Y MATERNIDAD

ASIGNACIONES DE PAGO ÚNICO (Matrimonio – Nacimiento – Adopción)

PENSIONES NO CONTRIBUTIVAS (PNC)

Asignaciones Familiares de PNC

PRESTACIONES POR DESEMPLEO
Plan 1

Plan 2 y 3

Temas

Responder

Su dirección de correo no será difundida.